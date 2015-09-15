Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Introduce Sliders, the World's Most Elegant Folding SkateBike

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --In terms of its concept, Sliders is a combination of a kick scooter and folding bicycle intended to offer a riding experience ideally suited for the stop and go nature of the urban roads. Mobility, style, and convenience are the three most noteworthy aspects of the Sliders. With an open frame, it is designed to accommodate women that wear skirts and dresses. Users will find it easy to mount, dismount, kick, or pedal this SkateBike. Most importantly, it can be folded up effortlessly and quickly for transport or storage.



One of the most important benefits of the Sliders is that it can be folded in half and rolled along with a flick of two latches. While riding the Sliders, users can wear their finest clothing without the same getting mucked up or torn. Acting as the handle, the shaft of the Sliders allows easy pickup and carriage. Users can bike at a comfortable pace while enjoying the urban environment around them.



The most important design features of the product are



- F&R LED Light: Safe sliding at night with retro styling and bright front and rear LED lights



- Saddle & Grip: The hand-crafted leather seat cushion and grip bring the ultimate tactility



- Saddle Bag: Carry essentials worry-free with the bicycle seat bags



- Chain Cover: Perfect matching leather cord and chain cover can be easily disassembled. The lace design allows for easy replacement.



- Geometric Design: The expanded wheelbase gives riding an experience akin to bigger 26'' wheels. The frame dimensions are a perfect fit for riders from 4'8" - 6'1" tall.



- Tire Pressure Detector: Designed to monitor the air pressure to understand the situation by colors. Green-OK, Red-Need to pump.



- Maintenance Free: No need to worry about the chain with the Inter-hub 3 speed design that can maintain maximum speeds of up to 22 Mph.



After spending four long years in development, the Sliders team is finally ready to move to the production phase. However, they need funding support to make any further progress. The team has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $35,000 to start manufacturing the Sliders.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1J2HQ3j



The website of the Sliders is http://www.the-sliders.com/



About Sliders

