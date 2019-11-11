Kickstarter Campaign Launches for EXPOXE's Innovative Watch Design

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2019 --EXPOXE's innovative reimagining of the traditional watch is a must-have for anyone interested in elegant timepieces. With no equivalent currently on the market, EXPOXE hopes to use Kickstarter to fund the initial rollout of its sophisticated, handcrafted neoteric watch collection.



Based in Hong Kong, the EXPOXE team first conceived of their neoteric watch design in February 2019. Fueled by their passion as 2nd generation timepiece manufacturers, they've been working non-stop ever since. They believe that tradition and innovation should not only co-exist, but embrace one another. They build off of traditional techniques and make them more applicable to the modern world. The neoteric watch is the perfect example. Their watch is designed to allow for quick strap changes, it comes with a 24-hour clock, and features separate hour and second hands in their own individual sub-dials. This redesign is subtly sophisticated, convenient, and incredibly wearable.



Powered by The Japan Movement VD77 from Seiko Holdings Group, EXPOXE's high-quality watches are made with 316L stainless steel chrome and anti-glare hardened mineral glass, and they are water-resistant for up to 30 meters. With a free personalized engraving and a wide range of models and strap colors to choose from, EXPOXE's watches are highly customizable.



Strap colors include signature black, wine red, rhino gray, coffee brown, and many other elegant shades. There are currently four models, all with different variations of silver or grey dials, and metallic, stainless steel, gold, or rose gold cases. With free shipping all around the world and deliveries reaching pledgers in December 2019, EXPOXE watches make the perfect gift for the holidays.



There are several tiers for contributors to choose from. The first is a pledge of USD $125, which comes with one neoteric watch and two leather straps. There's also a USD $150 pledge option available for one watch and three straps, a USD $190 option, which is for one watch and five straps, and a USD $215 pledge option, for one watch and seven straps. For contributors interested in having two EXPOXE watches, there's also a USD $250 tier that comes with two watches and five straps.



The EXPOXE team's goal is to raise USD $10,200 by November 13, 2019. Any watch enthusiasts looking for a unique, traditional yet innovative timepiece should jump on this opportunity while it lasts. These great tier deals not only save contributors money off the retail price, but they also come with a two-year warranty. This warranty covers all movement and manufacturing defects, though such flaws are unlikely with these beautifully handcrafted devices.