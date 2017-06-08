Kickstarter Campaign Launches for the Weitz Method, Piano Lessons for the Modern Age

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2017 --The Weitz Method, piano lessons for the modern age, launches on Kickstarter. This method of learning to play the piano has been called "incredible" by a Grammy-Award winning artist. It is the answer for those who have been struggling to learn the piano, and have spent money and time without results.



The Weitz Method, created by Andrew Weitz, a Julliard-educated professional musician, is based on a revolutionary method of music notation called Weitz Notation that allows students to play piano in minutes. Once a student learns the basics of The Weitz Method, they will have the ability to play any song in Weitz Notation. Andrew Weitz wants to bring The Weitz Method to people all over the world via downloadable video lessons.



Multiple Grammy-Award winner Dionne Warwick,said, "The traditional way of learning the piano can be daunting. The Weitz Method is almost instant! It's absolutely incredible."



On Kickstarter the backer-generated funds will be used to purchase the rights to current and former hit songs for the Weitz Notation Song Library. This will allow students to choose songs they want to learn from an ever-expanding library of music in Weitz Notation--from current radio hits to classic masterpieces. A website will also need to be built to house the Weitz Method Song Library.



The Weitz Method will eliminate all of the stress of traditional music lessons, giving students the power to direct their own learning experience, without sacrificing key concepts or skills. The Weitz Method will allow those who have never even touched the piano to learn the song of their choice by the end of their first lesson, on their own time, all from the comfort of their own home.



"By backing the Weitz Method, you are changing lives through the joy of music in a revolutionary way", said Andrew Weitz, Creator of The Weitz Method.



Time for you to discover your inner musician! Click here to contribute to The Weitz Method Kickstarter Campaign.



About The Weitz Method

When Andrew Weitz started as a piano teacher two decades ago, his goal was to educate as many students as he could with his unique method of learning. His Goal is to bring 'The Weitz Method' to students worldwide, via downloadable video lessons.