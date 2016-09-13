Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for Blawesome, an Innovative New Wetsuit Drying System

Madrid, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --Blawesome, a new wetsuit dryer, invites users to say goodbye to cold, soggy and smelly westsuits in the coming winter. When it is cold and possibly rainy outside, wetsuits can take a long time to dry, often resulting in the smell of mildew building up in the interior of the suit. With the Blawesome wetsuit dryer, the suit is dried and deodorized in just 18 minutes.



Standing at only 5.5 inches tall, this compact system is easy to pack when heading to the beach, so users can always have the dryer with them when they need it most. The internal fan pushes warm air through the wetsuit to speed up drying. The deodorizing pearl gradually evaporates and is dispersed in the air pumped through the suit, effectively killing any leftover bacteria and preventing odors from building up.



This product is the ideal solution for water sport lovers who want to continue to enjoy their favorite activities and a cozy wetsuit even when the weather is cold. With the quick drying that the Blawesome provides, users can even wear their wetsuits multiple times in a single day without the need to wait for them to dry naturally.



The Kickstarter campaign is seeking $186,430 in funding. In just a few days, the campaign received almost $40,000 in contributions from over 400 backers from six continents. The campaign must receive the full contribution value by September 30, 2016 in order to receive the funding.



The product's creators, Carmen Bohler and Jaime Moreno, plan to use the funding to scale up product production in an effort to lower their per-unit cost so that they can keep the product's price affordable for customers and ensure worldwide availability. Backers of the project will receive a significant discount on the purchase of the product. It will retail for $129 when it hits the market.



The minimum contribution is $6, at which backers will receive a complimentary wetsuit care guide. Starting from a $67 contribution, donors will receive a Blawesome unit, six deodorizing pearls and a car outlet adapter. At higher donation levels, backers will receive additional disinfectant pearls and other gifts, including waterproof carrying bags and 110/220 volt adapters. The largest reward package, designed for retailers, includes 10 Blawesome units with all of the associated accessories for a $667 contribution. A couple of surf shops and a board manufacturer in the United States have already gotten on board with this package.



This innovative product will appear in shops in April 2017 around the world for customers to purchase.