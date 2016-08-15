Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for Travel App, Flylert

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Travel is a common passion among individuals from all across the globe. However, the high cost of flying and the ever-fluctuating airline prices often prohibit many people from embarking on the trips of their dreams.



Flylert is a new mobile app currently in development that aims to solve this problem. By scouring airline websites in real time, the app will alert users to when the optimal time to buy their plane tickets is. The app can even purchase the tickets for users who have this option enabled.



The app will be released in both Lite and Plus versions. The Lite version will enable users to track flight prices, but will not have the option to enable the app to purchase tickets for them. Simultaneous flights tracked will be limited to two. The Plus version offers unlimited flight tracking and automatic flight purchases. Flylert Plus is expected to sell for $1.99 in the Apple and Google Play app stores.



In addition to the revenue from Plus app purchases, Flylert will also generate income from advertising within the app. Flylert will also engage airline companies and travel agencies to pay a premium to display their current flight promotions in the app.



Over time, the app purports to learn users' habits, resulting in a more personalized experience when using the app. The design and functionality of the app prioritizes intuitiveness and a streamlined user experience.



At the time of this release, the app still requires 14 to 16 weeks of further development before it is ready to be released to the general public. This is a big portion of what the requested $45,721 ($60,000 CAD) in funding will be used for. The remaining funds will be used to jump start marketing efforts for the app through an intensive social media campaign, guerrilla marketing, and word of mouth.



Thus far, the Kickstarter campaign for Flylert has generated over $400 in contributions. The campaign must receive the full amount of funding by September 23, 2016 in order for the funds to be released. At various donation levels, backers will be treated to a selection of rewards, starting from personalized "thank you" messages for an $8 contribution up to free flight tickets for donations over $6,000. Other rewards include company branded t-shirts and stickers, invitations to the app's Beta testing round, and recognition of support on Flylert's social media channels.