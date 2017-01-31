Kickstarter Launched for Groundbreaking Drop in Planting System for Easy Gardening

Wallkill, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2017 --Innovative gardening and landscape supply company, Total Landscape Tech, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support the release of their new, time-saving landscape solution, the Drop In Planting System, or DIPS. Now, even those with zero gardening skills and limited time can create beautiful landscaping around their home, while also saving money and improving the lives of their plants. The system is set to completely revolutionize the way homeowners view personal gardening, creating a seamless, enjoyable outdoor experience and perfectly arranged landscaping.



The Drop In Planting System is remarkably simple. It consists of an outer container, and inner container, and secure lock down tops and push-down pins to hold the system in place. The idea behind the system is that plants are 'dropped into' the ground within the containers, where they can be watered, protected, and cared for with ease.



Installing DIPS is a short, straightforward process. Holes are dug to make room for the containers, which are then securely placed into the ground. Then, a roll out weed barrier is placed around the plants to stop weed growth and encourage water conversation. Finally, the plants are placed into selected locations. Mulch is placed over the weed barrier and then the landscaping is finished.



Within minutes, a front or backyard can be transformed with gorgeous flowers, shrubs, herbs, and vegetables. The system makes it easy to move plants around to create a different look or to move subtropical plants indoors to protect them from inclement weather. It also eliminates clutter and decreases the amount of time that needs to be spent dealing with the challenges of gardening, such as fending off mosquitoes and pulling weeds. The Drop In Planting System also decreases water usage, making the complete gardening experience more efficient.



The Kickstarter campaign will help cover the costs of the molds that need to be produced to manufacture the system components. Backers to the campaign can try out the Drop In Planting System themselves with excellent discounts, only available through the Kickstarter campaign for a limited time.



To learn more about the Drop In Planting System or to purchase, visit the DIPS Kickstarter page.



About Total Landscape Technology

Total Landscape Technology was founded by Scott Meyer, along with Noel Corriveau, his friend and fellow graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island, and an Agriculture and Horticulture expert from SUNY Morrisville, Chris Cosman. Meyer founded the startup to apply innovative, smart design concepts to gardening, thus making the process of planting and maintaining a flower or vegetable garden a more efficient, enjoyable process.