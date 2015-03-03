Kickstarter Project Launched to Bring Phenomenal Horse Festival to Montana

Billings, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Set to bring a three-day expo to Billings, organizers of the Montana Festival of the Horse (MFH) have launched a Kickstarter campaign. With an "education first" perspective the inaugural event will bring knowledge, entertainment and camaraderie to equine lovers. Designed to appreciate and celebrate the horse by way of exhibits, clinics and dynamic shows, tickets are now in pre-sale on Kickstarter. Creating an unmatched opportunity to rub elbows with equine industry elites Ma'Ceo, members of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame; Temple Grandin, Sheila Varian, Jonnie Jonckowski, Sheila Kirkpatrick, Pamela Harr, and Barbara Van Cleve. Performers Tommie Turvey, Charro Jerry Diaz, and Hollywood Horse Trainers Rex Peterson & Cari Swanson.



Offering something for everyone from horse owners to the casual tourists Catherine Harris, founder of MFH said of the expo, "Amazing is the only word to describe this event. By providing education with world-class equine lecturers and clinicians, a trade show, entertainment, exhibits and celebrities we hope to promote equine industry growth in Montana."



With tickets now in pre-sale on Kickstarter crowdfunders are promised a front row seat. Kickstarter ticket pledges will have priority seating with a choice of what day to attend scheduled events. With white glove treatment, MFH staff will contact crowdfunders with schedule information to help them choose from the myriad of events the 3-day horse expo has to offer. Offered as general admission or VIP tickets, pledges have access to an arena performance, a trade show with hundreds of vendors and 20 stall horse breed tent with daily demonstrations. Crowdfunders can also support a Veteran and their family by donating toward the full price of their admittance as well as lodging and food.



Decidedly doing good with the event, MFH has linked arms with the non-profit organization, Heroes and Horses. Offering horse therapy for Veterans through expedition-style horse pack trips, the process helps Vets move past the hardships of war. By designating a pledge in their honor, MFH hopes to bring attention to the organization's desire to invest in the lives of American soldiers by way of a beloved therapy horse.



Montana Festival of the Horse is a horse expo to be held June 19-21, 2015 at the MetraPark Entertainment and Trade Center located in Billings, Montana. The three day event will provide equine education via training clinics, lectures, presentations and professional equine performances.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mfoth/montana-festival-of-the-horse



http://www.mthorsefestival.com/



www.facebook.com/MontanaFestivaloftheHorse

https://twitter.com/mthorsefestival