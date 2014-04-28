Kickstarter - Snakable the Unbreakable Cable

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2014 --Now on Kickstarter, a solution to a common problems, broken USB Cables. We have all fallen victim to the inevitable broken connector on our cell phone cable or other gadget charging cable. There is a weak point with the current USB charging cables, that weak point is right below the connector on either side of the cable. Snakable is a beautifully designed USB cable for your mobile device, that has built in protection to protect the wires at the cables' connectors from over-bending and eventually breaking. Like so many of us experience, with typical cables. This is due to the patent pending strain relief assembly on both connectors, that restricts negative movements while still allowing the cable to move naturally. The strain relief on the Snakable is comprised of a chain of freely moving ball joints, that protects the wire while looking cool doing so. The Snakable will be available as backer rewards, for it's Kickstarter campaign in Apple Lightning & Micro USB configurations. Color options will also be available: Red, White, Black, Green, and Orange. Lightning Snakables will be Apple Certified under the Made for iPhone (MFI) program. Check out the Snakable Kickstarter page for these and more awesome backer rewards; as well as, continuous project updates.



The Snakable Kickstarter is live now through May 25, 2014.

Click Here for the Kickstarter Page



About The Creator

Snakable is the creation of Wes Goulbourne, a current employee at Boeing Helicopters in Philadelphia, PA. He has been in aerospace manufacturing for ten years and holds degrees in aerospace technology and aeronautics.



If you’d like more information about the Snakable project, or to schedule an interview with Wes, please email info@snakable.com or send us a Tweet @Snakable.