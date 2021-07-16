Kidney Shield Optimized Omega 3 Kidney Supplement for Supporting Kidney Health Has over 200 Positive Reviews on Amazon

Wood-Ridge, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2021 --Robert Galarowicz, a kidney sufferer and the founder of Healthy Kidney Inc. has created an all-natural, kidney revitalizing supplement that can help support optimal kidney health.



Rejuvenate kidney health by supplementing with this exceptional omega-3 supplement created to help support good kidney health.



Kidney Shield's potent omega-3s come from wild-caught fish like sardines, mackerel, and salmon that remain free from toxins. Unlike farm-raised fishes crowded in nets with high levels of toxins and mercury, Kidney Shield's wild-caught fresh fish are from the deep pockets of the North Atlantic and Pacific Ocean.



Kidney disease is a worldwide health crisis that keeps getting deadlier. In 2005, there were nearly 58 million deaths worldwide, with 35 million attributed to kidney disease. That is a record number but kidney disease can still be treated. With early detection and excellent counseling, it is possible to slow or stop the progression of kidney disease. With almost a billion people in the world suffering from some type of kidney issue, Kidney Shield can help deliver high-quality Omega-3 fatty acids to ensure optimal kidney health.



While many drug stores carry Omega-3 fish oil supplements, a large majority of them contain just 1000 mg or less with only 80-150 mg of EPA and 20-100 mg of DHA. On the other hand, Kidney Shield packs a whopping 1500 mg in a balanced proportion of 800 mg EPA, and 600 mg DHA, plus 100 mg. Even the American Heart Association recognizes the importance of omega-3s for heart health and recommends a dosage of 1,000mg of omega-3 per day.



Premium Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce the risk of inflammation that comes with kidney problems. Lower blood pressure and improved cardiovascular health are two other benefits of Omega-3 fish oils found in Kidney Shield.



Starting today, people living with kidney problems can improve their situation by incorporating Kidney Shield into their daily routine. Using low-quality fish oil supplements will not be adequate for optimal kidney health. Kidney Shield is widely used across the United States with over 30,000 monthly customers and 200 positive reviews on Amazon. Manufactured with care at a cGMP facility, Kidney Shield has gained the trust of thousands living with kidney issues.



Kidney Shield is a ground-breaking kidney supplement that helps individuals with kidney problems achieve good kidney health. With over 200 positive Amazon reviews, Kidney Shield is consistently bought by more than thirty-thousand people every month, all across the U.S. Made with high-quality, wild-caught fish from the deep oceans, Kidney Shield maintains its premium status with high doses of EPA and DHA Omega-3 Acids. With a great lemon taste that removes the fishy taste, Kidney Shield is a true winner among Omega-3 Acids for good kidney health.



Robert Galarowicz, the founder of Healthy Kidney Inc. is a naturopath, nutritionist, and a sufferer of kidney disease. Robert has been through every stage of kidney disease from dialysis to receiving a kidney transplant. His mission is to help people avoid what he has gone through and to portray a clear picture of all the things that can be done to help support good kidney health.



