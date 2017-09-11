Kidney Stones Dissolving Treatment with Innovative Dr Allen's Device Will Be Discussed at Euro Nephrology Conference in Barcelona in October

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --Dr Allen's Device that dissolves kidneys stones is a safe therapeutic solution. At the same time, traditional treatments: extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) can cause serious side effects, especially in later years, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and others. It should be noted that Dr. Allen's Device dissolves any type and size of kidney stones, therefore surgical procedures should be used only in exceptional cases.



Kidney stone disease affects men and women in the United States, about 7% of adults. A recent investigation of prevalence of nephrolithiasis in mainland China, by Wang with colleagues, has shown that disease increases with age; furthermore increasing trend with decade has been observed. The prevalence of kidney stone attacks increases year by year and it is a warning sign, as Mayo Clinic nephrologists in the USA have uncovered a connection between first-time kidney stone formers and chronic kidney disease, which is a slow progressive loss of kidney function over a period of several years.



Addressing the dire need for a risk-free treatment option, Dr Simon Allen invented Thermobalancing therapy® and a wearable Dr Allen's Device for Kidney Care. Dr. Allen's Device for Kidney Care applies thermoelements to the projection of each kidney, thus dissolving stones simultaneously in both kidneys.



Watch an informative video on how Dr. Allen's Device has cleared the kidneys of a chronic sufferer with large kidney stones: https://youtu.be/5Wo0BQ24D6U.



"The Euro Nephrology Conference is the central venue for discussing innovative methods of treating kidney diseases, and Thermobalancing therapy® is one of the most effective tools for the treatment of kidney stones, so discussions about its use will be one of the keynote speeches at this meeting," comments Dr. Simon Allen. "Therapy is also the safest and most economical treatment option that does not cause side effects."



