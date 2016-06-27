Kids Animation Series Sazzy Pets Makes Its Worldwide Debut

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2016 --Global Genesis Group and Hub Media are proud to announce that Sazzy Pets, is making its worldwide debut in July on Amazon Prime and Amazon Digital in the USA, Germany, United Kingdom and Japan.



Sazzy Pets a pre-school animated series is produced by SLS Atelier Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based family entertainment company.



Once upon a time, there was a magical land called Sazzyland. Where fruit trees thrived and rainbow juice fountains flowed. For the main character Sazzy, a little goat princess, and her Sazzy Pets friends, this happy land was home. This is the world of Sazzy Pets which will come to life this June. Sazzy Pets is based on the dreams of an 8-year-old girl called Sarah. The animated series was created by Sarah's desire to build a story and a game that can be enjoyed by all ages. With a cute lovable designs and an easy to grasp play style, Sazzy Pets will also be available as an adorable merchandise line, a fun app and an educational online game.



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "We are excited to work with SLS Atelier Pte Ltd out of Singapore to help bring another brand of family entertainment to our worldwide audience. The brand of Sazzy and her friends has so much appeal to young children and their parents, it has the kind of positive, educational message that all parents want their kids to watch."



SLS Atelier Pte Ltd designs, licenses and produces Sazzy Pets. The company also produces Sazzy Pets products that include stationery, school supplies, gifts and food items that will be sold worldwide and on the web. SLS Atelier also takes part in financing, movie, drama, lifestyle production and publishing. The company has the TV rights of "Abbie Rose & The Magical Suitcase" which is based on an award-winning book. The company has also developed Sazzypets.com, a virtual world and online game aimed at children between 4-8, which allows users to socialize and play educational puzzles.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.