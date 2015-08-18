Animated Kids Dog Bite Prevention Video Released by Ohio Law Firm Slater & Zurz LLP

Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --The Ohio law firm of Slater & Zurz LLP announced today that it has produced and released an animated dog bite prevention video to help kids learn how to avoid becoming victims of dog attacks.



The two-minute animated video follows the story of a young boy character named Johnny as he travels to a friend's house to play. Along the way, Johnny encounters several typical scenarios where his actions with different dogs may trigger the dogs to bite. The video provides instructions for each of the scenarios about what to do in each situation in order to prevent a dog from biting.



"We have and continue to develop a series of tools to help parents teach their children how to avoid dog attacks and what to do if they should ever get bitten", stated Jim Slater, the managing partner at Slater & Zurz LLP. "We offer a free Dog Bite Prevention and Action Kit. We have released this kid-friendly, animated video and later this year we will be publishing a children's book to compliment the video", he added.



Anyone who would like to watch the Kids Dog Bite Prevention Video may do so by visiting this link:

http://dogbitesohio.com/ohio-kids-dog-bite-prevention-video/



To view the other free dog bite prevention tools mentioned above, please visit dogbitesohio.com



About Slater & Zurz LLP

Slater & Zurz LLP is an Ohio law firm of highly experienced and respected attorneys. Over the last 40 years, the law firm has developed a reputation for getting positive results for clients in all types of legal cases both big and small. The firm is currently handling over 80 dog bite cases for clients located in 24 counties and 39 cities/towns located throughout the State of Ohio.



To contact Slater & Zurz LLP for a free consultation with an attorney experienced with Ohio dog bite cases, please call 800-297-9191 or visit dogbitesohio.com