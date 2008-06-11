Kids Gym and Fitness, LLC Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Bradenton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Kids Gym and Fitness, LLC (http://www.toddlerfitness.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Kids Gym and Fitness, LLC will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.toddlerfitness.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Kids Gym and Fitness, LLC is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Kids Gym and Fitness, LLC (http://www.toddlerfitness.com)



Kids Gym and Fitness is a factory direct supplier of toddler soft play, block sets, toys, play mats, ball pits, tumble mats and furniture to:



* Preschools & Elementary Schools

* Indoor Playgrounds

* Church & Temple Organizations

* Private Educational Institutions

* Hospital & Medical Offices

* Day Care Facilities

* Municipal Public Areas

* Museums

* YMCA's

* Physical & Occupational Therapy Facilities

* Waiting Rooms

* Toddler Gyms

* As well as for individual home use!



Our Prices are well below retail, same great products, same manufacturers, just at a lower price. We keep our overhead low and pass the savings on to the customer! Our products are made of the finest material, from the world's greatest manufacturers and designed for easy care and cleaning. With over 1500 products in our database we are sure to have what you need. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us. Tha!

nk you and we know you have a choice, we hope that Kids Gym & Fitness can show you the value you deserve. http://www.ToddlerFitness.com



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

