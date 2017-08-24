Kids Learning Tech Launches Amazon Echo Course to Give Kids the Most Current Mad Skills

Acworth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2017 --Ever wondered how does Amazon's Echo work exactly? This and other practical information is what the newest technology class from Kids Learning Tech teaches Georgia elementary students. Tackling the what for's and the how-to's for Amazon Echo, the course is a windfall for thriving in the digital age. Already known worldwide as the coveted digital assistant catering to the whims of the masses, Echo's a wish list item. It's a must have that underscores just how the world runs on networked information. So, shouldn't little guys and gals have the 411?



Ray Marker, the owner of Kids Learning Tech, said of the new technology class for children, "At the end of the day, we have a goal. We're striving to equip young kids with information they will need to thrive in a changing world. By pulling back the curtain to teach them how Echo operates, we're able to show them how their world actually works. Whether you're piloting a drone, checking Facebook, streaming a movie, or talking to Alexa, you're witnessing the travels of data. That's a key point."



On the journey to learning how all that actually works, the course helps kids learn about the Cloud, the Internet, Wi-Fi, SSID's, IP Addresses, Packets, Frames, and more. Makes one wish they were a kid again.



Marker adds, "Many adults make the mistake of thinking that their children know all about technology since they're surrounded by it. They don't. Give a three-year-old an iPad and they can use it, but they have no idea how it works. The future will not belong to whoever talks to the machines, but to those who understand them."



Presented along with a Power-Point presentation, first kids learn how to use Echo hands on. They learn how to ask questions, what kinds of questions to ask, the types of information offered, and what kinds of media it can play. Next, the tech class for kids explores what skills and things a user can do with Echo such as controlling machines or opening their garage door.



Next up, students learn that all Echo's "heavy lifting" is done remotely and streamed back to the device almost immediately. This strategic learning is the doorway to mastering the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Networked Data.



For more information visit http://www.kidslearningtech.com.



