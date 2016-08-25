Kids' New Ally "The Little Whimpos"

Anniston, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --Anniston-based writer & illustrator Jeffery Williams has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for his new-age fun book package for kids, "The Little Whimpos Meet the Giant Ogre" and "The Little Whimpos Coloring, Counting and Alphabet 'We Can Learn' Activity". The book package also includes a cute diary entitled as "Lady Whimpo's Secret of A Girl's Heart Diary".



The package would be published under Williams' publishing house Saber Light Publishing, whose specialty lies in books starring imagination and creativity in little minds.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $70,000 within September 23, 2016.



"I am excited to bring in my book and diary package for little kids that are aimed to inspire imagination in them through fun storytelling & colorful illustrations. It has always been my focus to entertain and enlighten children with exciting stories that would make them sing, laugh, be happy & explore their imaginations- and I am hopeful to achieve the same with my new book package. My 'Little Whimpos' are cute furry fluffy small creatures who would be the new ally of all modern kids. It's an elaborate affair to publish 2 books and a diary with such vibrant illustrations and calls for a robust financial backup- hence this crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Jeffery while announcing the launch of the campaign.



Funds gathered from the campaign would help him to cover the costs of production, printing, shipping & Kickstarter fees.



"The Little Whimpos Meet the Giant Ogre" speaks of a heartwarming tale of two brave kids (Jim & Jan) who stumble upon a lost child Whimpo while walking through woods on their way to home. The Whimpo kid is chased by a mostrous ogre, who has been the terror of the happy Whimpo village. The story is all about Jim & Jan's friendship with the Whimpo kid and how they save the Whimpo village from the claws from the evil ogre.



"The Little Whimpos Coloring, Counting and Alphabet 'We Can Learn' Activity" is designed to power up development skills among kids- such as motor skills, cognitive skills, hand & eye coordination, speech development counting, coloring & learning alphabets abilities. It's meant for little ones between 4-6 years of age.



"My gold laced 'Lady Whimpo's Secret of A Girl's Heart Diary' sports a classy Whimpo lady on the cover page and the royal gold locket assures that all your confidential secrets would be safe with the diary", smiled Williams.



A cool host of perks are waiting for the donators. These include colorful pictures of Whimpo Mayor, the elegant Whimpo lady and the cheerful Whimpo village, signed softcopy of the activity book, a fun bookmark, signed hard copy of "The Little Whimpos Meet the Giant Ogre" and so on. Higher pledges reaching to $250 would mean a great combo of signed hard cover of "The Little Whimpos Meet the Giant Ogre", the Whimpo diary and 2 colorful bookmarks. A pledge of $500 would be exclusively rewarded with signed copies of both the books & the diary, accompanied by colorful pictures of Whimpo characters and as many as 8 colorful bookmarks.



To show your support for Little Whimpos, visit the campaign here, or their Facebook page here.