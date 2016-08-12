Acworth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2016 --So what elementary age kid wouldn't love to try their hand at cutting-edge technology like flying a drone or printing a toy? Now they can, thanks to Atlanta-based Kids-Tech. They have announced the launch of Tech Class. It's a year-long program for kids to help inspire and build a foundation of knowledge in technology. The Kids-Tech team builds this foundation with exciting weekly classes in 3-D printing, APP-building, drones, and virtual reality (VR). Making each week's session fun and engaging, they offer skills and hands-on experience to students as young as three-years-old. This is a pint-sized tour of today's premier technology right at their fingertips.



A representative of Kids-Tech recently said, "It is never too early to foster a love and understanding for learning. Our philosophy is: the stronger the foundation, the taller the building. The faster children can become acquainted with technology in a structured and directed manner, the more they will be able to flourish with it."



Supplying all of the equipment, with classes held at the children's schools, Kids-Tech offers classes to over 500 children in the Atlanta area. Instead of teaching students difficult terminology and technique processes first, Kids-Tech teaches by letting kids interact, engage, and learn naturally. Along the way, students pick up the details. "They're open to the concept and engaged in the process since we're working towards a goal they're motivated to attain: making cool stuff," said the Kids-Tech team.



Kids-Tech integrates the demand and need for STEM and tech-savvy skills into fun, bite-sized classes that kids enjoy. With hands-on experience and a kid-friendly environment, students enter Kids-Tech classes to enjoy learning about cutting-edge technology. In year-long Tech-Class, students learn about APP-Building and 3D printing in the fall and Drones and VR in the spring.



Kids-Tech has received positive feedback from elementary students and their parents since the company's launch. One parent said of their son's level of interest, "Patrick says that it is really fun and he really enjoys it. We feel that this early exposure to drones and virtual reality is a foundation for him to build on."



"Our 3rd grader (Noah) has absolutely loved every minute of his 3D printing class. We have been extremely impressed at the level of instruction, hands-on learning and how much technology he is becoming familiar with. Not only is this a ton of fun for kids, it is truly helping to prepare them for the future and give them a head start in a world which depends heavily on technology," said another parent happy with the program.



More information about Kids-Teach and their Tech Class can be found at http://www.kids-tech.com/.



