Kids Welcome Awesome Monsters and Advance Literacy with the Launch of WordMonsterz

Kennesaw, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --Monsterz Gaming has announced the launch of its much awaited mobile game, WordMonsterz. The truth about most gaming apps is that they end with just fun, but no real learning. WordMonsterz turns children into reading machines by learning what education experts call sight words; words that students should instantly recognize thus helping them read faster and comprehend better.



Children are faced with more pressure from the world to perform at higher levels than ever before. This includes pressure from parents and teachers, and to do so faster than ever. This is daunting for many students. WordMonsterz, and its math counterpart, MathMonsterz, were created and have proven to accelerate kids learning while being exciting and fun. You can download from Google Play, the App Store and Amazon.



"The Monsterz™ games are unique in the Edu-Gaming market in that it is the only trading card game that includes a mobile app and requires children to answer reading or math questions to play the game", said Becca Barton, director of marketing for Monsterz Gaming. "Every parent we talk to would rather invest their time and money on games that will help their children's education, help them do better in school. That is the primary goal of the new WordMonsterz game, to accelerate student's learning."



WordMonsterz, the future of Edu-Gaming, is the new gaming way for kids from Kindergarten to 7th grade to not only have fun, but also be able to read faster, spell better, and learn sight words. Yes, visual association is proven to be a powerful method for taking in difficult lessons that are otherwise likely to be forgotten.



"For parents, it is time to ponder spending billions collectively on trading cards and games that do nothing to help their education, many of whom don't enjoy school," said Barton. "WordMonsterz helps students in this age group excel in English and Language Arts. We've proven we increase their literacy while giving them the thrill of playing games, competing against friends and family, all while having fun."



WordMonsterz is now available for download on Android and iOS platforms from the Apple, Google Play and Amazon stores. You can find out more about our MathMonsterz and WordMonsterz apps, trading cards, monsters and company by visiting our official Monsterz website at Monsterz.me.