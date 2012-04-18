KidWorks Adds Six New Members to the Board of Directors

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2012 --KidWorks is a comprehensive community-based organization that predominately serves the children and families living in at-risk neighborhoods of central Santa Ana, California. KidWorks is working every day to develop the capacity of local leadership to build a healthier, sustainable community through holistic early childhood, youth, and parent development programs. The goals of KidWorks are: 1) to be a model of community transformation by building on existing community assets; 2) to be a safe haven for youth and families; and 3) to be a place for learning, nurturing, and leadership development.



KidWorks mission is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time. KidWorks was founded in 1993 and incorporated in 2002 as a public benefit organization. Today, KidWorks serves over 550 young people in Santa Ana through preschool, after-school, mentoring, and civic engagement programs. In addition, KidWorks serves over 250 adults through parenting, computer, fitness, financial literacy, and community engagement activities that contribute to the overall community impact. Learn more about this work– and how you can help- at http://www.KidWorksOnline.org.



KidWorks welcomes six new members to its board of directors:



- Steve Craig, Craig Realty Group

- Craig Hirson, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

- Brandon Howald, Paul Hastings

- Ruben Mendoza, Foundation Building Materials

- David Mossman, Donahue Schriber

- Teresa Saldivar, Teresa’s Jewelers