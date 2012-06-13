KidWorks Announces Off-Road Event for At-Risk Children and Teens

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2012 --KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based non-profit that serves at-risk children and teens, today announced it has teamed with Pure Hobby Racing to sponsor an off-road event on June 23 in the central Santa Ana neighborhood where the charity provides services and support to needy families.



The event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. at KidWorks’ facility at 1902 W. Chestnut Ave. in Santa Ana.



“Summer is a time when children and teens are not in school and more susceptible to getting involved with risky behaviors. This is our first-ever off-road event and is one of many activities offered by KidWorks to provide safe and wholesome activities as an alternative to the dangerous temptations present on the streets of the at-risk neighborhoods of Santa Ana,” said Ava Steaffens, KidWorks’ President & Chief Executive Officer.



Offered free of charge to families in the central Santa Ana neighborhood, the off-road event will feature a wide variety of off-road trucks, buggies and race quads that have been custom modified for peak performance in desert terrain. Children will also be able to participate in face painting and balloon activities.



“Families will have the chance to meet and collect autographs from professional off-road racers, sit in their cars, take photographs and learn about off-road and overall driving safety,” Steaffens said. “We are also delighted that several professional female racers will attend in advance of an upcoming race in Morocco that will raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and raise awareness about the disease.”



In addition to Pure Hobby Racing, those sponsoring the event with KidWorks include the Santa Ana Zoo, Orange County Fair, Fountain Bowl, ATS Diesel Performance, Boomers, Simple Green, S&M Bicycles and Nothing Bundt Cakes.



About KidWorks

KidWorks mission is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time by improving the education and sustainability prospects for children and youth living in central Orange County’s Santa Ana. KidWorks was founded in 1993 and incorporated in 2002 as a public benefit organization for underprivileged children and their families providing preschool programs, after-school tutoring, youth mentoring, adult education services and leadership development programs.