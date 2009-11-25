KidWorks Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2009 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that KidWorks (http://www.kidworksonline.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



KidWorks will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on KidWorks’ efforts transforming at-risk neighborhoods, one life at a time..



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome KidWorks to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About KidWorks

The mission of KidWorks is to restore at-risk neighborhoods one life at a time. Our vision is to transform challenged neighborhoods within central Santa Ana, California by building on the strengths and potential in the community through education, character formation and personal development. Our first outreach programs were launched in 1994 in a converted apartment on Townsend Street. Today KidWorks fills a 10,000 square foot community center in the same neighborhood located in the heart of the Federal Empowerment Zone, serving 3,000 community members each year and 350 children and parents each week. In addition to this site we have a center located a few blocks away on Townsend Street. This center serves 75 students weekly. Overall, the goals of KidWorks programs are to be a model of community transformation by building on existing community assets; to be a safe haven for youth and families; and to be a place for learning, nurturing, and leadership development.



