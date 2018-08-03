Kilimanjaro Marathon 2019 with Trek and Safari

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2018 --The date for the next Kilimanjaro Marathon will be held on March 3, 2019. This event offers a full marathon, half marathon, and 5k fun run.



Adventure specialists, Adventures Within Reach, is offering a 15-Day Kilimanjaro Marathon trip with a safari and Kilimanjaro trek February 23 - March 9, 2019.



"You can arrange any trek, safari, or Zanzibar visit around this date, but we have a group safari and group Kilimanjaro trek that fit perfectly with the Kilimanjaro Marathon," explains Dan Crandall with Adventures Within Reach.



This itinerary combines a 5-day group safari, which includes the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater plus a 6-day group Kilimanjaro trek on the Machame Route with a big finish with the Kilimanjaro Marathon.



The itinerary is as follows:



Day 1: FEB 23: Arrive Moshi

Day 2: FEB 24: Free Day in Moshi, Kili Briefing (B)

Day 3: FEB 25: 6-DAY GROUP KILIMANJARO TREK / Hike Machame Gate to Machame Camp (BLD)

Day 4: FEB 26: Hike Machame Camp to Shira Camp (BLD)

Day 5: FEB 27: Shira Camp to Lava Tower to Barranco Camp (BLD)

Day 6: FEB 28: Barranco Camp to Barafu Camp (BLD)

Day 7: MAR 1: Barafu Camp to Summit to Mweka Hut (BLD)

Day 8: MAR 2: Mweka Camp to Moshi (B)

Day 9: MAR 3: KILIMANJARO MARATHON (B)

Day 10: MAR 4: 5-DAY GROUP SAFARI / Moshi to Lake Manyara, Game Drive (BLD)

Day 11: MAR 5: Serengeti/Ndutu Game Drive (BLD)

Day 12: MAR 6: Serengeti/Ndutu Game Drive (BLD)

Day 13: MAR 7: Drive to Ngorongoro via optional Olduvai Gorge and Maasai village (BLD)

Day 14: MAR 8: Ngorongoro, half day game drive, drive to Moshi (BL)

Day 15: MAR 9: Transfer to Kilimanjaro Airport, depart (B)



The price for this itinerary based on 2 people is $4045/person.



About Adventures Within Reach

Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to some of the most amazing destinations in the world including East Africa, Southern Africa, South America, Southeast Asia, Antarctica, and the Himalayas. AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure.



For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://AdventuresWithinReach.com.