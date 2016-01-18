Killing Bed Bugs with a Heat Treatment

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --The Jordan-Newby library in Norfolk, Virginia faced a bed bug outbreak that forced a temporary library closure in order to eliminate the infestation. This infestation is yet another sign that bed bugs are not confined to America's bedrooms. From homes to businesses, bed bug infestations are becoming an increasingly common problem in America. Increasing insecticide resistance on the part of bed bugs, coupled with fears about the long-term effects of insecticide exposure on humans and pets, has resulted in many groups seeking an alternate bed bug treatment method. Fortunately, bed bug heat treatments can be used to effectively remove a bed bug infestation without necessitating the use of potentially dangerous chemicals. This is how Environmental Heat Solutions can help.



Why Use a Heat Treatment Method?



"The Jordan-Newby library closure shows us that we all need to be prepared to deal with bed bug infestations. Fortunately, professional heat treatments are a reliable way to quickly eliminate this pest," Bobby Anderson, President of Environmental Heat Solutions Inc. stated when discussing the merits of various bed bug extermination methods. By heating the temperature of the room or home that is infested to between 120 and 140 degrees, bed bugs can be quickly and effectively exterminated. Most importantly, this method reaches into every part of the structure. In many cases, insecticides will not penetrate to all parts of the building, leaving surviving bed bugs to once again infest the rest of the structure. In addition, a bed bug heat treatment can be prepared faster than insecticide treatments and is far more convenient for the owner. In the case of the library, a heat treatment would have the added benefit of protecting books that might be stained or otherwise damaged by a chemical insecticide treatment.



How Long Does A Heat Treatment Take?



After checking the library to ensure that there are no areas where the heat would escape from, such as open windows or gaps in the floor, a number of powerful heaters and fans are set up throughout the structure to ensure that all parts will be heated equally. This process generally takes several hours, depending on the exact nature of the structure and the infestation. Once the needed time has passed, cooling the library was achieved by turning off the heaters and opening the doors and windows, confident in the knowledge that the bed bug infestation has been eliminated. Bobby Anderson stated that because no insecticides would be used in a heat treatment, the patrons and employees could immediately make use of the library without having to worry about their health.



By using a heat treatment to eliminate bed bugs, the owner benefits from an environmentally friendly, fast and convenient pest remediation strategy. Whether the infestation is in a library, hotel, school or residential structure, heat treatments have proven to be the most effective way to eliminate bed bug outbreaks.



