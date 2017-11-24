Kimberly Elise Naturals Announces Pre-Sale of Natural Hair Care System Kinky Coily Care Kit

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2017 --Four-time NAACP Image Award recipient and holistic living advocate actress Kimberly Elise is answering the call for a natural hair care system that was designed for natural, black hair textures with her soon to be released Kimberly Elise Naturals Kinky Coily Care Kit. A special pre-Black Friday pre-order launches on November 23rd. The excitement surrounding the breakthrough natural hair care system is skyrocketing.



"I created the Kinky Coily Care Kit because I wasn't able to find a system for hair specifically like mine - with fairy knots and different textures everywhere. So I started studying cosmetic chemistry and working with chemists to help me create the best products for dry, tightly coiled hair textures like mine," commented Elise, who has had a two-decade career in Hollywood having performed alongside Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Cicely Tyson, and Danny Glover. "I want black women to have the products they need to really help their hair thrive and to celebrate the beauty of their natural hair. Additionally, I wanted a system that was not only effective but also affordable." she continued on her blog KimberlyElise.com.



The Kimberly Elise Naturals Kinky Coily Care Kit is a four-step natural system that combines a synergistic blend of natural & organic, premium quality ingredients to hydrate, moisturize and strengthen beautiful, natural black hair. Highlights of its formula include aloe vera, shea butter and coconut oil, delivered in Aloe & Coconut Balancing Shampoo, Aloe & Shea Butter Moisturizing Conditioner, Aloe Vera and Marshmallow Root Leave-In Conditioner and Argan and Castor Nutritive Sealing Oil.



A vegan for over 15 years, Kimberly Elise is committed to formulating her products cruelty-free and without Sulfates, Parabens, Silicones, Mineral Oil, Propylene Glycol, Paraffins, Phthalates, Petrolatum, or Drying Alcohols. The combination of being safe, effective and ethical is an important part of the new brand's vision and sure to help raise interest in conscious natural beauty enthusiasts.



To be first in line to order the four-step natural hair care kit and receive a limited time discount of $20 off.



Kimberly Elise Naturals has set up a special email sign up list at their brand's growing, informative website for exclusive access to the Black Friday sale. To learn more be sure to visit https://kimberlyelisenaturals.com/products/kimberly-elise-kinky-hair-care. The actress is available for interviews.