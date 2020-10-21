Kinetic GPO Announces Formal Partnership with Central Source

Cambridge, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2020 --Kinetic GPO announces that Central Source will be transitioning its group purchasing platform to Kinetic GPO. CentralSource has overseen and managed the cooperative purchasing platform of Municipalities of Saskatchewan (SUMA).



CentralSource, formerly SUMAdvantage, was created to harness the purchasing power of Saskatchewan's hometowns. By joining forces, the value for both Kinetic GPO and Municipalities of Saskatchewan members is expanded to include:



- A greater selection of vendors

- Leveraged national buying power

- Additional resources

- National expertise

- Continued commitment to compliance

- Stronger contracts



"Our mission at Kinetic GPO has always been to be stewards to the MASH sector. This includes being focused on compliance while helping public entities maximize efficiencies through collaborative purchasing, says Chris Penny, CEO of Kinetic GPO. Our discussion with SUMA revealed the alignment of the two organizations in our mission of providing savings, efficiency, and value to Broader Public Sector entities.



We are very excited about what we will collectively be able to do to increase the benefit to our collective members across Canada. Kinetic GPO has a strong contract portfolio that includes commodities such as Information Technology, Roofing, HVAC, MRO, Building Supplies, Playground Equipment, Tractors, Managed Print, Auto Parts, Uniforms, Lawn Equipment, Janitorial Supplies, and others that will help deliver value to SUMA/Central Source members."



What does this mean for Municipalities of Saskatchewan members?



This acquisition, effective October 16, 2020, gives Municipalities of Saskatchewan members access to Kinetic GPO's national contracts. Kinetic GPO's contracts are competitively bid, evaluated, and awarded using a fair, open, and transparent solicitation process that ensures compliance with the trade agreements. Information on Kinetic GPO's contracts can be found by visiting their website or on LinkedIn.



SUMA members can continue to access CentralSource programs, now powered by Kinetic GPO, on the Municipalities of Saskatchewan website.



What does this mean for Kinetic GPO members?



Kinetic GPO members will have additional resources to help collaborate with their procurement needs. Kinetic now has an office in Regina, SK which enables greater visibility throughout the Prairies and Western Canada. Furthermore, Kinetic GPO members will benefit from additional buying power resulting from the Central Source members joining Kinetic. Kinetic has several upcoming solicitations that will continue to drive value to members across all of Canada. Our process, policies, and procedures will continue to remain fair, open, and transparent.



"In the broader public procurement sector," states Chris Penny, "we have found these two companies to be highly complementary, which will become even more clear as we take a methodical approach to operate the organizations."



About Kinetic GPO

Kinetic GPO is a Canadian based leading national purchasing cooperative, providing world-class compliant government procurement resources and solutions to Broader Public Sector and MASH entities across Canada. This includes organizations such as municipalities, Provinces, hospitals, school districts, higher education institutions, and nonprofit entities. As a collaborative sourcing partner, Kinetic GPO has a specific purpose of reducing procurement cost by leveraging the purchasing power of group buying and saving our members time by simplifying steps to procure.



About Central Source

CentralSource (formerly SUMAdvantage) offers members a carefully cultivated list of partners developed through the request for proposal process (RFP). Members can call these partners for a quote to complete their own internal competitions and evaluations. Save time, money, and feel safe knowing purchases are trade compliant.



It's simple — buying in bulk is cheaper. They leverage the purchasing power of their member municipalities all throughout Saskatchewan to help members save. Their CentralSource partners are vetted through an extensive process because they make it their business to continually educate themselves in public procurement best practices. They ensure their process is fair and transparent.



