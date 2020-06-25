Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2020 --King Air is a popular line of Beechcraft aircraft that impresses buyers with various benefits. With advantages such as quality, impressive models to choose from, and affordability, Kind Airs for sale continue to be a leader in private aircraft acquisitions.



King Air is a line of Beechcraft aircraft for sale that impresses buyers with quality avionics and luxurious designs. As an American produced aircraft corporation, Beechcraft is a leader in private aircraft for business and personal use. From light aircraft models to large turboprop transports, the King Air for sale makes a great aircraft for first-time buyers and private aircraft connoisseurs.



The King Air line comes in a range of impressive models that buyers can appreciate. Amongst the most popular is the King Air 250, King Air 350ER, and King Air 350i. With differentiating features, all King Air models share impressive avionic features. Whether aircraft buyers are looking for business transport or planes for private air travel needs, Beechcraft has a King Air model to fit the wants and needs of all buyers.



King Airs for sale are known for their affordability without sacrificing quality. With prices ranging from approximately $2m - $8m, King Air models are not only affordable to purchase, but have moderate operation costs. The button line, King Airs are affordable private aircraft that are built for performance.



About Corporate Fleets Services

Corporate Fleet Services (CFS Jets) carries an impressive inventory of King airplanes for sale. With strategic partnerships and a reputation for excellence that dates back to 1984, CFS Jets continues to meet their client's needs with quality private aircraft for everyone's budget. Working with clients every step of the way, the private jet brokers at CFS Jets has the expertise needed for smooth and efficient private jet sales and acquisitions. Visit cfsjets.com or call (704) 359-0007 today to learn more about the King Airs for sale that CFS Jets offers.