Kings and Crosses, the Legendary Graphic Novel from Hungary, Comes to the US

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --Kings and Crosses: Illuminated Chronicles, the legendary graphic novel from Hungary, offers tales from Medieval times when battles raged between Crusaders and Pagans in Central and Eastern Europe. The Kings and Crosses Crowdfunding Campaign is designed to help in the development of an English-language version for the United States, the UK, Australia, India, Canada, and other English-speaking regions.



The creative team of Levi the Artist (Levente Németh), Sinonimo the Writer (János Mészáros), and Tamás Gáspár the cover designer—who was the colorist of the Percy Jackson series—are the masterminds of Kings and Crosses: Illuminated Chronicles. The vibrant stories are amplified by the bold and powerful illustrations which bring the stories to life. Clearly a sight to behold, the hardcover graphic novel appeals to an array of people, including fans of graphic novels, art, history, epic battles, the Crusades, religion, and of course, fans of intricate and well-crafted stories.



Mészáros says, "Bringing Kings and Crosses: Illuminated Chronicles to the English-speaking market is a thrill! Everyone is cheering on this project and we are excited to launch our crowdfunding campaign."



The Kings and Crosses Crowdfunding Campaign will run 30 days and the goal is $5,000 USD. The funding will cover the translation, editing, printing, and other costs involve with transforming the Hungarian graphic novel to an English format.



To officially launch the campaign, Kings and Crosses: Illuminated Chronicles was featured at Los Angeles Comic-Con, in the Black Château booth, number 843. LA Comic-Con is also known as Stan Lee's Comic-Con, and it took place October 27-29, 2017 at the LA Convention Center. New fans and friends were able to receive free giveaways, and signed up to show their support of the Kings and Crosses Crowdfunding Campaign. The hashtag #KingsandCrosses shows the activity from fans at the convention.



The creative team is also displaying Kings and Crosses: Illuminated Chronicles at the Vienna Comic-Con, November 15-16, 2017. One of the largest pop culture events in Europe, the event will mark the launch of Book One, called Voluntas Tua/Thy Will Be Done.



Click here to see the Indiegogo page for the Kings and Crosses Crowdfunding Campaign. Follow the conversation with #KingsandCrosses.



About Kings and Crosses: Illuminated Chronicles

Kings and Crosses: Illuminated Chronicles is a graphic novel about the early history of Central Europe and features stories about epic battles between German Emperors and Hungarian Kings. It's first publication in Hungary is November of 2017. The international crowdfunding debut is also November of 2017. The creative team of Levente Németh, János Mészáros and Tamás Gáspár are the driving force that brought this epic adventure to print.



For more information, visit the website at KingsandCrosses.com.