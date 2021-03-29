Kings Auctions Inc. Continues to Give Back, This Time with Long Time Charity "Heartfelt"

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2021 --Kings Auctions Inc. joins "Heartfelt" charity to help kids with heart issues. Heartfelt, Kings Auctions Inc., and the generosity of those in Newport Beach CA will be presenting an exciting auction filled with designer furnishings on Sunday, April 25 at 10:00 AM pacific time.



Heartfelt is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives from this nation's number one killer, Sudden Cardiac Arrest. They also work to educate and increase public awareness as well.



Heartfelt provides cardiac screening in order to save lives from preventable tragedies due to Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD). Echocardiograms (ECHO) and Electrocardiograms (ECG/EKG) are offered for a nominal donation, per screening. Dedicated to saving lives through early detection, education, and increasing public awareness; Heartfelt screens students, athletes, adults, and kids, ages 5 & up.



Included in the auction will be unique pieces from designers: Robert Cavalli, Giafranco Ferre, Z Gallerie, Modern Media, and Caracole. Fine art from Maria Bertran, home decor, lighting, sofas, tables, dining and accent chairs. Also find fitness equipment and patio/pavilion chairs and loungers all from a prominent Newport Beach, California family.



Kings Auctions Inc. is always giving back.



Kids, Teens, and Adults:

Kings Auctions Inc. realizes that when children have all the tools they need they are more likely to avoid risky behaviors and instead focus on academics, sports, and building healthy habits and good social skills.



Over 400,000 children each year are not able to live with their families as the result of the trauma of abuse, neglect and abandonment. The needs of these children are greater than public funding is able to provide and Kings Auctions Inc. wants to help.



Kings Auction Inc. is a proud sponsor of The Human Trafficketing Center, Children's Hospital of Orange County, and Makanalani.



Veterans:

Kings Auctions Inc. loves our vets and knows that it is due to our vets that we enjoy all the freedoms we have.



It is a tragedy that so many of our brave vets did not make it back home to their families. The ultimate sacrifice. Organizations like Tunnels to Towers allows us to help the families who are suffering the loss of a beloved family member.



Kings Auction Inc. is also proud to sponsor The Wounded Warriors Project, and other veteran related organizations.



A percentage of certain auctions already go to veterans organizations.



Animals:

Just about everyone likes animals but Kings Auctions Inc. loves animals. The poaching of animals is an outrage whether it is tigers, elephants, leopards, rhino's, turtles, or the abuse of animals in our own local areas.



Animals have no voice so Kings Auctions Inc. is ready to help. Whether it's a small city animal center or a worldwide organization, Kings Auctions Inc. helps animals. Donations of art, jewelry, furnishings, personal items or designer items is a great way to give. Contact Kings Auction Inc. to schedule a pick up of your actionable items and arrange for a donation in your name.



All donations are of course tax deductible.



Bid today and join us in helping our Friends at Heartfelt!