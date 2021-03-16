Kings Auctions Inc. Gains Traction Across the USA and Around the Globe During Covid Pandemic Showcasing Online Auctioning.

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --Kings Auctions Inc. is a world renowned auction business across the globe, in 20 locations, and always expanding into new regions.



It's primary focus starting in 1988 was fine art and fine jewelry but soon after, due to high demand, the firm expanded into collectibles such as coins, classic cars, memorabilia, art glass, books and manuscripts, musical instruments, luxury items, and militaria, as well as specialty items.



Customer service is paramount to Kings Auctions Inc. The firm does not rely on advertising, instead depends on reputation, referrals, and repeat business. Kings Auctions Inc. also offers superior appraisal service and can valuate the most rare items with fair analysis.



Headquartered in Newport Beach and Austin, with 18 additional locations across the USA, the business model also serves public and private sales, corporate clients, luxury estate sales, celebrity representation, and consulting.



Kings Auctions Inc. also believes in a world that works for everyone which is why they take philanthropy seriously. They spread the word about matters of importance, always take opportunities to engage new supporters, and participate in fundraisers both local and worldwide.



Along with making cash and in-kind contributions to numerous charitable organizations the firm and their employees work to make a positive impact on their communities through volunteering.



Kings Auctions Inc. presents a Live online bidding Auction on March 21/2021 10am PST Lithographs made the Old fashioned Way since the 1870s. Created from the same presses, hand-pulled vintage movie, celebrity, sports, advertising, expressionist art, Gordon Parks, Alphonse Mucha, Stanley Mouse, Toulouse-Lautrec and others. Contemporary and golden age of advertising lithograph collections, film classics and timeless masterpieces. Signup to bid on Kings-Auctions.com upcoming auctions page.



Enjoy the many items while participating in the Live auction from the comfort of your living room. Kings Auctions Inc. will broadcast to 160 countries in real time.