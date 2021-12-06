Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2021 --Kings Auctions Inc. will be featured in episodes of season nine of Shipping Wars . The first episode airs on A&E on December 7, 2021 at 7PM pacific time, 9PM central time, and 10PM eastern.



Shipping Wars and Kings Auctions Inc. create a perfect collaboration with their common trades, that being the delivery of a wide range of rare and unusual items to people across the USA.



For those who have not yet enjoyed the adventures of Shipping Wars, it features a group of independent truckers making their living hauling all types, often bizarre, cargo. The truckers, often unconventional, transport products the majority of carriers tend to avoid, including movie props, music festival robots, and even live animals.



Kings Auctions Inc.'s nationwide service and staff will be showcased as well as all the challenges involved in shipping valuables. Kings Auctions Inc. locations highlighted in upcoming episodes include their locations in San Diego California, Orange County California, and Austin Texas.



In other news California Estate Sales and Auction Company has consigned an amazing collection from a prominent Beverly Hills doctor with Kings Auctions Inc to create a magnificent New Years Day auction. Items in the lot come from the estate of a prominent Beverly Hills doctor who was a major collector of art by ERTE. Much of his collection came directly from Ron Parker, who was responsible for bringing the artist to the world.



The ERTE collection will be up for auction starting on January 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM Pacific time. Items include over 20 statues, rare serigraphs, screens, crystal, and more. Some pieces are personally inscribed to Ron Parker making them even more sought after.



One special ERTE piece up for bid will be "GRAPES of Flight". Made of crystal and bronze the piece is a statuesque height of 16.3 inches and is 13 inches in depth. Edition number 395, date of production was 1989 and it was produced at the Art and Research Technology. This truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a limited edition piece of art. The combination of ERTE with the techniques of Baccarat, make this a truly special piece.



Another notable item collectors are looking at include the very rare, 24" "Springtime" table lamp by Nancy Daum. It is acid etched, wheel carved, and from circa 1890. Only similar pieces can be found at Musse' des beaux art in Nancy, France. Daum's use of triple layered glass, called case glass, makes it possible to come as closely to the effects of color found in nature in the form of art glass. The piece of course comes with a certificate of authenticity and appraisal.



In terms of modern art, a special piece by Joan Hernandez Pijuan will be up for bid from the same estate. It is an original oil titled "Vertical Amb Copa" or "Vertical With Cup" and was created in 1968. It is signed and titled on the back and measures an impressive "81 x 116". Pijuan was a Spanish painter known for his simple compositions, neutral colors, and expressive lines. Born on February 15, 1931 in Barcelona, Spain, he graduated from the Escuela de Bellas Artes de Sant Jordi. The Museo Municipal de MatarÃ hosted his first solo exhibition in 1955. Today, the artist's works are held in the collections of the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, and the Museum of Modern Art in Buenos Aires, among others. The artist is in good company indeed.



Also watched by many is a K.P.M. Porcelain Plaque. It is a late 19th Century SceneSet in a gilded wooden frame and bears the artist's name in a metal plaque "O. Schrobel". The scene shows a shocked audience of people watch aghast as a man dressed in purple is presenting three boces and a covered table. The back of the artwork reveals the maker's mark of K.P.M. with a scepter above the initials. Year 1885 is indicated. The piece measures 18.5" x 20.5". A rare treasure to find in today's market.



Also up for auction from the same estate is a large Baccarat collection in mint condition, "The Petite Picasso", and works by Alexandra Nechita, from her first showing at 8 years old to current. Sterling silver tea sets and a variety of sterling, crystal, and many other unique collectibles will be bestowed to the highest bidders.



For those who appreciate high design, on December 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM Pacific time, another auction featuring Roberto Cavalli furnishings, Gold Rolex timepieces, sports memorabilia, modern art, and fine jewelry will be offered by Kings Auctions Inc. Items include limited edition lithographs by master artists: Dali, Segovia, and Miro, as well as semi precious gems and beads. Those who appreciate vintage estate jewelry and designer goods will not want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime event.