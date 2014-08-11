Kings of Leon Drummer Nathan Followill Suffers Broken Ribs in Bus Accident

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2014 --Nathan Followill of the popular rock band Kings of Leon suffered broken ribs on Saturday August 9, 2014 after leaving a Boston show venue. According to a spokesperson for the band, a pedestrian jumped directly in front of the bus, prompting an unexpected and abrupt stop.



The drummer reportedly broke several ribs during the bus incident, but is reportedly doing fine and expected to make a full recovery.



Kings of Leon are currently on tour and have had to cancel their Sunday evening show in Saratoga Springs. No reports have been given about their expected appearance on the Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 12.



About Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon is a close-knit family band comprised of three brothers and a cousin from Nashville, Tennessee. The band is scheduled to continue their Mechanical Bull Tour as soon as Nathan’s injuries are healed enough to continue