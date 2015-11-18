Kingsouq Combines Black & White Friday in One Biggest Online Shopping Event

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --Kingsouq is the first online shopping platform in the middle east and leader of the e-commerce industry in this area, the company's service in the middle east provides the best products with cheapest prices. It also pulls in sellers from china and usa. So white friday vs black friday event is considered middle east local sellers and sellers from different country's biggest promotional shopping event.



White vs black friday is the best shopping day of the year, consumers are looking for great deals on smartphones, smart watches, toys, gadgets, cameras, and all kinds of new tech. Also shoppers can save up to 55%.



Kingsouq is drawing out shopper's excitement by leaking information slowly, with the exact gadgets and goods set to be revealed in the coming hours.



The online store has been gearing up for the biggest event for the past 2 months, the site revealed today, as it confirmed thousands of discounts and savings are to be offered during 19-21th Nov.



The company has stress tested its website to be sure it can handle significantly more traffic than in 2014.



Analysts still expected this event to be uae's biggest event online shopping day with AED 100 million turnover .



"Last year we saw unprecedented demand for deals from the early hours of the morning through to the late hours of the night and we are confident that the trend will continue this year." kingsouq team said.



About kingsouq

Kingsouq.com, the middle east's most fair price with quality online retailer for mobile phone, electronic items, home and fashion. Cash on delivery, 7/14 day return or exchange policy are available.



