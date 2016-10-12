Kingwood Dentist Dr. Scott Mosby Offers IV Sedation for Comfortable, Relaxed Dental Procedures

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --Studies show that more than 10 percent of U.S. adults experience some level of fear or anxiety about visiting the dentist. This fear and anxiety often leads to many people avoiding regular dental visits that are crucial for their oral health. In other cases, it may prevent them from achieving the type of smile they can be proud to show off. Dr. Scott Mosby is helping patients in Kingwood, TX have a comfortable, anxiety-free dental visit by offering IV sedation.



IV sedation allows patients to have a relaxed dental visit, with little to no memory of the procedure once it is completed. Dr. Mosby is one of few dentists in the area who has received the advanced training and certification required to offer this service to patients. Dr. Mosby caters the IV sedation to the patient's needs depending on their level of anxiety, fear, or discomfort about the procedure.



Most who opt for IV sedation during their procedure remain conscious enough to be responsive, however, become very drowsy or may even fall asleep comfortably during the visit. IV sedation is typically used for long procedures or surgeries; however, patients who have severe anxiety even about cleanings or minor fillings and restorations may be candidates as well.



The safety of his patients is the top concern for Dr. Mosby and during the procedure their vital signs are closely monitored. Once the procedure is complete, the IV sedation is stopped and the patient is left to rest comfortably for about 20 minutes. Once the patient is awake and able to stand and walk on their own, they are discharged from the office and may be prescribed an over-the-counter analgesic or pain medication for at-home use.



Offering IV sedation is just one of the ways Dr. Mosby strives to offer his patients the best the industry has to offer. As an experienced cosmetic dentist in Kingwood, Dr. Mosby also offers services such as porcelain veneers and Lumineers, ClearCorrect invisible braces, dental implants, and more.



About Dr. Scott Mosby

Dr. Mosby has been treating patients in Kingwood for more than 25 years. He completed his dental education at the University of Texas at San Antonio and since then has completed advanced continuing education dental courses from the prestigious Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. He is a member of the ADA, the Texas Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Houston District Dental Society.



For more information about Dr. Scot Mosby and the IV sedation services he offers patients in Kingwood, TX, please visit www.mosbydds.com.