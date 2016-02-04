Kingwood, TX Dentist Dr. James Gallagher Helps Patients Discover a Positive Dental Experience

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Dr. James Gallagher, general and cosmetic dentist in Kingwood, TX is helping patients who have previously struggled with anxiety or fear about the dentist discover a positive dental experience at his practice by building a foundation of trust and education with each of his patients. Dr. Gallagher and his experienced staff are very aware about how uneasy some patients can feel about visiting the dentist, and they are committed to helping patients have a relaxing and positive dental visit.



It is estimated that approximately 1 in 7 Americans experience some extent of fear or anxiety about visiting the dentist. This apprehension about dental visits usually leads many patients to either cancel their scheduled appointments or avoid attending dental visits at all for extended periods of time. As a result, this can lead to extensive oral health problems that could have been remediated much easier if they were addressed immediately. Dr. Gallagher and his staff focus on helping these patients change their outlook on dental visits in order to encourage them to seek regular dental care that is important for the state of their oral health.



A large part of the commitment Dr. Gallagher and his staff have to providing positive dental experiences is based on education and prevention. Prevention of oral disease is essential for both keeping patient's mouths healthy but also reducing the need for extensive dental restoration in the future. With each patient he treats, Dr. Gallagher focuses on education so the patient understands why the procedure is needed and exactly what they'll experience during their treatment.



Dr. Gallagher and his staff practice the highest standards for dental care and also have a strong commitment to incorporating the newest techniques and equipment in their modern dental office. As such, they are able to provide treatments for patients with little to no pain or discomfort during their visit.



At his Kingwood office, Dr. Gallagher offers a wide range of general and cosmetic dental services to help enhance the natural beauty and health of his patient's smiles. These services include exams and clinics, fillings, crowns, and bridges, along with teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, treatment for periodontal disease, root canal therapy, and more.



About Dr. James Gallagher

Dr. Gallagher has been a practicing dentist in Kingwood, Texas for more than 30 years. He completed his undergraduate education at Southern Methodist University and received his DDS degree from Baylor College of Dentistry. Since completing his formal dental education, Dr. Gallagher has remained committed to attending continuing education courses each year. He is a member of the ADA, the Greater Houston Dental Society, and the Texas Dental Association.



For more information about Dr. James Gallagher and the services he offers at his Kingwood, TX office for general and cosmetic dentistry, please visit www.jameslgallagherdds.com.