KinkBNB Launches Open Signup and Hourly Reservations

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --KinkBNB officially launched open sign-ups and now allows hourly reservations on proposed rooms, apartments and fully-customized dungeons.



Previously, the website was only available by invitation either via a timed process or invitation from an existing user. In September, the multi-national company decided to clarify its position on sex work and to incorporate support for legal sex work into the website's future offerings. Hourly reservations is part of this initiative. Following the launch of hourly reservations, the company intends to focus on building its available hourly listings.



KinkBNB offers marketing support and photographic services to new properties in the San Francisco bay area and plans on extending their services strategically throughout the United States and beyond.



"Providing the widest range of options to our hosts to make money from their sex positive spaces is our goal." says co-founder Darren Mckeeman. "We hope that all our hosts take advantage of our hourly reservation system."



About KinkBNB

Launched in May 2015, KinkBNB is dedicated to building a community around a sex positive homesharing marketplace and provides access to sex-positive temporary property rentals all around the world. With 24 countries now on their roster and plans to develop further underway there will be no shortage of choice in this until-now undeveloped niche market.



For more information on KinkBNB and future plans please visit us online at KinkBNB.com.