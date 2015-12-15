Kinky, Pxndx and Silverio 3 More of the Great Bands Performing at Rock Fiesta

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --The Spectacular Latino Rock Festival is coming to Quartzsite, AZ on March 18 & 19, 2016 with an Early Entry Day March 17, featuring 19 major rock bands: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, KINKY, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINUSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, S7N, MEXICAN DUBWISER, PALENKE SOULTRIBE and METALACHI. The festival now has more than 12,000 FB likes, almost two times more than Ruido Fest and Supersonico. The likes come from 44 countries including: México, United States, Spain, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Brasil, Costa Rica and Argentina.



KINKY is a five-member electronic rock band from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico formed in 1998 as part of the Avanzada Regia musical movement, consisting of Gilberto Cerezo (Vocals/Guitar), Ulises Lozano (Keys), Carlos Chairez (Guitar), Omar Góngora (Drums), and Cesar Pliego (Bass). The band's music is heavily influenced by Latin music, rock, dance, and electronic. Although a majority of songs are sung in Spanish, some songs contain English lyrics.The sound of KINKY is unique, they mix the best of rock riffs with electronic beats and latin rhythms. The most popular songs of the band are: ¿A dónde van los muertos?, Intoxicame, Una Linea de Luz, Tripolar and Mexican Radio. KINKY is the only band performing both days March 18 & 19, 2016.



PXNDX, pronounced PANDA, caught local attention in 2001 with the album Arroz con leche, and mainstream success on their albums "Para ti con desprecio" and "Amantes Sunt Amentes". PXNDX has 7 studio albums and 2 live albums. The band launched their most recent album "Sangre Fría" in 2013 and now they are on tour celebrating their 15th anniversary. The most popular songs of the band are: Cita en el Quirofano, Narcisita por excelencia, Disculpa los malos pensamientos, Los Malaventurados no llora, Sólo a terceros y Cuando no es como debería ser. PXNDX is currently comprised of Jose Madero (Vocals/Guitar), Ricardo Treviño (Bass), Jorge Vazquez (Drums) and Arturo Arredondo (Lead Guitar). Rock Fiesta is one of their last performances due to their recent break up announcement.



SILVERIO, "His Imperial Majesty" started his career en Chilpancingo, Guerrero. Removing most of his clothes on stage, this outrageous showman is full of energy. SILVERIO describes his music as "Music from the Caverns", as he mixes psychedelic electronic beats with aggressive sounds and powerful bass lines. He has performed at Vive Latino, Ruido Fest, Hellow Festival and is currently on tour across the USA and Central America. SILVERIO'S Top Tracks are: Yepa Yepa, S.I.L.V.E.R.I.O, El Iluminado, El Baile del Diablo, XXX, and Chimpancingo. The Rock Fiesta Main Stage will be flooded with SILVERIO'S aggressive beats on Saturday, March 19, 2016.



Less than a week to buy Christmas Special packages. Save up to 25% until December 21 and Group Tickets until December 31. Weekend Tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person, $350 VIP Weekend Festival Tickets, $60 VIP Weekend Camping Ticket and VIP Campers for rent.



For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/espanol, like us on FB or call 928-595-2016 or email info@rockfiesta.com.