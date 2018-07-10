Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2018 --Kipley Lytel, CFA & Montecito Capital Management are winners of the 2018 Wealth & Money Management Award which continues to be dedicated to celebrating the hard work, and dedication, of those working in this integral industry from asset managers, financial planners, HNWI services and specialist banking providers to name but a few. According to award recipient, Kip Lytel "Montecito Capital Management has values aligned with our clients and we could not have achieved this award without their support, appreciation and loyalty. We also understand the market for financial advisors is highly competitive with many choices, therefore we strive to distinguish ourselves by meeting our clients' needs at every level of financial complexity. It starts with responsiveness & accessibility but ends with exceptional results."



Wealth & Finance magazine's award coordinator commenting on awards, as follows: Financial management is an arduous and complicated task; therefore, many individuals, business people and families look for support to guide them through the complex process of managing their money. From ensuring tax compliance, to assisting clients through monumental life changes, those working in the wealth management industry often become much more than just advisors, developing strong relationships with clients as they navigate many of life's challenges together.



The Wealth & Money Management awards aren't limited to large businesses nor does your enterprise need to reside in a financial hotspot. Rather, we are interested in gaging the dedication and commitment across the host of aspects the role entails. While considering the results achieved for their clients. Whether you assist with managing their wealth, planning their business's, or their family's future, or provide general – but no less vital – financial advice.



Steve Simpson, Awards Coordinator, commented: "From ensuring all relevant fees and taxes are paid to supporting clients through monumental life changes, those working in the wealth management industry often become much more than just advisors, developing strong relationships with clients and supporting them through thick and thin. As such it is my honour to be able to showcase the very best from across this vital market, and I would like to wish each of my winners the very best of luck going forward." Over the years, we have had many outstanding firms take part in the programme, and hope this year sees even more candidates come forward to challenge the current winners.



About Montecito Capital Management Group

Montecito Capital Management Group ("Montecito Capital Management") has been advising clients with personalized wealth management services since 2004 and the firm's founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA, has been an investment leader and contributing author on financial topics for over two decades. As a Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") we provide conflict-free counsel to individuals, families and trusts during the accumulation of asset phase or in retirement, including scheduled asset distribution periods.



Kipley J Lytel, CFA

Montecito Capital Management

225 East Carrillo Street, Suite 203 Santa Barbara CA 93101

800-943-2295

Email: ContactUs@McapitalMgt.Com