"Kiss A Pig" Fundraising Event for the Josephine County Historical Society

Grants Pass, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2012 --Have you ever kissed a pig? Would you like to see a local politician kiss a pig? Here’s your chance! Eleven courageous and wonderful people have generously volunteered to raise much needed funds for the Josephine County Historical Society. This time, you can vote like the old days in Chicago ? vote early and vote often! Yes, you can buy votes. In fact, that’s the only way your vote will be registered! $1 for each vote. Pick the candidate who you would most like to see kiss a pig, and the person with the most votes will be kissing a live pig at the Historical Society’s “Pie and Ice Cream Social” on July 27th at 5:00 P.M. in the Schmidt House Garden Bandstand at 508 SW 5th Street in Grants Pass, Oregon.



Jean Boling, the event chairperson, was quoted as saying, “Kiss a Pig? Why not? Let's have a ‘snout out’ for a really ‘boaring’ time at the Kiss-A-Pig finale!”



Three voting locations have been set up: online at JocoHistorical.org, at their Research Library – 512 SW 5th Street in Grants Pass, OR – Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM, or Booth Street Self Storage – corner of Booth and E Streets in Grants Pass, OR – Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 9 AM to 3 PM.



All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used by the Josephine County Historical Society to upgrade their research library to ensure that their historic documents and photos are preserved for future generations.



The Josephine County Historical Society

The Josephine County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that is totally supported by its members and contributors, and receives no government support. More information can be found on their website at JocoHistorical.org or by calling 541 479-7827.