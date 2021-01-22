Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2021 --A kitchen usually becomes the gathering place for family and friends. It's the room where conversations happen, meals are shared and stories are told. After years of dinners and gatherings, the kitchen could use a makeover. That's why clients from Key Largo, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Miami, and the surrounding areas, turn to Trimline Design Center. The team will create a fresh kitchen cabinet design, taking storage into consideration, which will bring new life to any household. Creating a functional and fashionable kitchen cabinet design is the goal for every client.



Whether a rustic, traditional, modern, or transitional kitchen is wanted, the designers at Trimline Design Center will work with clients to find the perfect kitchen cabinet design. The staff takes the time to explore the type of design that is wanted and will walk clients through the showroom, discussing details about each kitchen cabinet design. Once a style, color, and texture is determined, the designer can begin to create the new design for the client. When a plan has been created, the team member will visit the home in Key Largo, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Miami, and the surrounding areas, to take measurements, which will insure the kitchen cabinet design will fit. After the measurements are taken, a proposal will be written for the project. Once approved, the kitchen cabinets will be ordered. When delivered, the installation will begin to create the kitchen cabinet design chosen by the client.



Founder Lester Collins started Trimline Design Center in 1964, selling laminated cabinetry, but soon realized higher quality manufactured and made-to-order cabinetry was the future. Twelve years later the company moved to its current location, where it now includes three generations of the Collins-Ware family. The company has expanded to include remodeling and design for every room in the house and outdoor kitchens. Customers from Key Largo, Coral Gables, Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay, FL., should call Trimline Design Center for kitchen cabinet design at 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

For 45 years, the staff at Trimline Design Center has been providing manufactured and custom made-to-order wood cabinetry. From kitchen cabinets, bathroom remodeling, custom entertainment centers, offices, and closets, the staff at Trimline Design Center will create the space their clients envision.