Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --Homeowners in Miami, Key Largo, and Kendall look to the professionals when it's time to replace or remodel kitchen cabinets. Kitchen design experts at Trimline Design Center in Pinecrest have more than 55 years of experience in the kitchen design and remodeling business. This family run business has three generations working to create unique kitchens that are beautiful, as well as functional.



Understanding that kitchens are the heart of the home, Trimline Design experts work to provide you with the color, texture, and quality kitchen cabinets you want. Installing only craftsman cabinetry is the key to a long lasting, beautiful kitchen. Trimline Design Center works with reputable companies, such as Elmwood Fine Custom Cabinetry, Durasupeme Cabinetry, and Cabico Custom Cabinetry, to create functional and aesthetically pleasing kitchen cabinet designs in homes in Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas.



Trimline Design Experts work with clients to bring their kitchen designs to life by guiding them through the process starting with an in-showroom consultation. Owner Nancy Collins Wares states her mission simply by saying, "There are few things I enjoy more than helping people create a space that makes them happy." Creating a happy space for clients starts with listening and understanding their vision, walking through showrooms and looking over samples. After decisions are made regarding color, texture, and design of kitchen cabinets, an in-home consultation follows, allowing for design experts to visually walk-through the kitchen design, ensuring it will work perfectly in the space.



Professionalism is the core of Trimline Design Center's success. Since 1964, design experts have been assisting homeowners in Kendall, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest with all their kitchen cabinet and design needs. Boasting 37 years of winning manufacturer awards, founder Lester Collins has seen cabinet design change from simple storage areas to elaborate designer cabinets that have become part of the furniture of the home, enhancing its beauty and offering functionality, at the same time. For more information on kitchen cabinets, visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

For over half a century, founder Lester Collins and his family have been providing high quality pre-made and custom kitchen cabinets to discerning homeowners in Coral Gables, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas, who understand craftsmanship. With three generations of family members at the helm, Trimline Design Center is a leader in the kitchen design field, proven by the returning customer base.