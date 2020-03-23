Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --When it comes to kitchens, every homeowner has their own taste and style. There's no right or wrong way to design your kitchen space. The designers at Trimline Design Center offer their expertise to create a stylish, organized kitchen cabinet design for every home in Kendall, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas.



Trimline Design Center has been specializing in kitchen cabinet design since 1964. This family-owned and operated company has three generations working to create the perfect kitchen for every family. Combining function with style, each kitchen design is unique to the client. The designers at Trimline Design spend time with each client to learn their design and color preferences. They work together to choose kitchen cabinets that will fit each client's lifestyle and bring joy to the home. Every kitchen has a personality and the kitchen design experts work to bring out that personality in every kitchen cabinet design plan created for homes in Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and the surrounding areas.



Second generation designer, Nancy Collins Ware doesn't look at her design work as a job saying, "there are few things I enjoy more than helping people create a space that makes them happy. At the end of the day, that's really what we're all about." She, along with the staff at Trimline Design Center understand that kitchen cabinets are the furniture in your kitchen, therefore, kitchen cabinet design deserves the same thought and attention to detail as one would give to picking out a new living room sofa or bedroom set. It's a room one will have for a long time and the experts at Trimline Design Center will assist clients in creating imaginative, functional and stylish kitchen cabinet designs. For more information on kitchen cabinet design in Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, Kendall and Pinecrest, FL, visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

Opening its doors in 1964, owner and Founder Lester Collins knew there could be more to kitchen cabinets besides a plain box to hold dishes. He took his kitchen cabinet business to the next level when he began working with a master craftsman who designs custom kitchen cabinets. Now, forty years and three generations later, Trimline Design Center is the place for kitchen cabinet design, office designs, custom closets and more.



For more information, please visit www.trimlinedesign.com.