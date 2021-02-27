Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2021 --It's often said, the kitchen is the heartbeat of the house and kitchen cabinets have now become the focal point. Not only do they need to be functional, but also need to be fashionable. Since the kitchen is the room most often used, it is important that it reflects the style and personality of the homeowner. There are many design styles to choose from, such as, rustic wood finish or a transitional or traditional style. Some may prefer a modern, sleek look for their kitchen cabinet design. Kitchen cabinet fashion now meets function, for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Miami Springs, Key Largo.



Custom kitchen cabinets are a must for some. These made to order kitchen cabinets will fit perfectly into the kitchen, and feature the design style and color desired. Ordering custom kitchen cabinets is the best way to get the perfect fit and design wanted, for homes in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Miami Springs, Key Largo. Custom kitchen cabinets will be built to work with appliance placement, which offers efficiency. When the kitchen cabinets are placed, according to the desired plan, it makes moving around the kitchen much easier, whether working to prepare dinner or hosting a party.



Kitchen cabinets offer storage and countertop space. When new kitchen cabinets are installed, they will bring in a breath of fresh air. Every kitchen needs a design that combines the homeowners personality, along with style, in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Miami Springs, Key Largo. Deciding it is time for new kitchen cabinets, opens-up a world of beautiful designs, styles and colors to choose from. Trimline Design Center designers will work to provide the best plan for your new kitchen cabinets. Once they are approved, the kitchen cabinets will be ordered, while the original kitchen cabinets will be removed. When the new kitchen cabinets arrive, they will be installed by our professionally trained staff. For more information on kitchen cabinets, call Trimline Design Center at 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

Lester Collins founded Trimline Cabinets in 1964, when cabinets had little style and were made of Formica. By 1976, he decided to change the quality of cabinets he sold and founded Trimline Design Center. He began selling high-quality manufactured cabinetry and custom made-to-order cabinetry. Now, three generations of family continue to sell and install cabinetry for every room.