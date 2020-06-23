Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Choosing the perfect kitchen cabinets for home is a daunting task. It's important to consult with a company specializing in kitchen cabinets, custom kitchen cabinets, and kitchen design. Trimline Design Center has been in business for more than five decades, designing and installing kitchen cabinets in homes in Kendall, Miami, Key Largo, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas.



This family-owned and operated company is run by three generations of the Collins family, who work with clients to find kitchen cabinets that will bring their rooms to life. Experienced in designing and installation, the staff at Trimline Design Center invite clients to their showroom to determine what their dream kitchen cabinet style will be. The showroom offers a wide variety of kitchen cabinets for every style, such as modern, traditional, transitional, and rustic farmhouse. Once texture, design, and color of the cabinets are chosen, the designers can start to plan a stylish, organized space featuring the kitchen cabinets of your choice, for your home in Key Largo, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas.



Kitchen cabinets are the furniture of the kitchen and deserve the same amount of attention as you would give to picking out a new sofa or dining room table. They are pieces that will remain in the house for years, so making the right choice, the first time is imperative. Combining the beauty of kitchen cabinets with efficiency is Trimline Design Center's specialty. Nancy Collins Ware, a second-generation designer says, "there aren't a few things I enjoy more than helping people create a space that makes them happy. At the end of the day, that's really what we're all about." The designers at Trimline Design Center create stylish kitchen cabinets that will enhance the functionality and flow of every project. For more information on kitchen cabinets in Kendall, Miami, Miami Lakes, Key Largo, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables, FL visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

Lester Collins, founder, and owner of Trimline Design Center knew there could be more to kitchen cabinets besides an uninteresting box to hold dishes. Taking his kitchen cabinet business to the next level, Collins began working with master craftsmen who design custom kitchen cabinets. Now, more than fifty years and three generations later, Trimline Design Center is the place for kitchen cabinets, office designs, custom closets, and more.