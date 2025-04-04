Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2025 --The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in any home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Kendall, FL, and the surrounding area, and this is why so much attention is spent on just how it should be laid out. Appliances are a large part of any kitchen, from the refrigerator to the dishwasher, stove to microwave, and homeowners want a trusted guide to help figure out how to develop the right kitchen design. At Trimline Design Center, they will help clients to understand how different appliance choices can influence the kind of cabinets and more that will be in a kitchen, as well as the reverse as well. And what about more unique appliances that a homeowner may want, when should those be considered in the overall design? Contact them today to start the discussion of kitchen design and appliance needs.



Making sure there is enough space in a kitchen design for the placement of appliances is important. If clients are having just a range with wall ovens, that requires a different consideration than a combined range and oven in a single unit. Homeowners will likely have a main refrigerator in the kitchen design, but then if they also include a wine fridge that will dictate certain changes to the overall kitchen design as well as traffic flow.



There are a few appliances that are harder to plan around, such as a dishwasher or a wine cooler. These devices are typically mounted underneath counters and would instead have cabinets if they were not there. In order to move these items, plumbing and electrical connections need to also move or be capped if they will not be replaced.



Homeowners definitely don't want to have a clash of styles in the kitchen between the cabinets and appliances. While they may not want to purchase the appliances right away, they should settle on the color and style of them so that they can properly plan for the cabinets to match. Likewise, they don't want to have a style of cabinets that don't blend well with appliances that they want to have. A cohesive design will include all elements and ensure that they work well with each other while also making the room efficient to use.



While homeowners might not think that their appliances could look bad in a kitchen in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Kendall, FL, and the surrounding area, if they don't plan accordingly then they may have an unpleasant surprise. Work with an experienced design team like Trimline Design Center to ensure that all aspects of a kitchen design have been properly addressed. Contact them today to learn more about having professional design services.



