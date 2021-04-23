Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2021 --The kitchen is the center of most homes. It is where conversations take place, families gather for a meal, and stories are told. Since it is used every day, it can get run down and may need a new look. Deciding on a new kitchen design will give it the spark it needs to remain the gathering point of the house. The designers at Trimline Design Center are available to talk about kitchen design ideas for homes in Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Kendall, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas.



The professional staff at Trimline Design Center is available to discuss kitchen design ideas. The designer will take the time to walk through the showrooms, look at samples and discuss cabinets, countertops, lighting options, and more. The designer will come to understand what style, color, and design is preferred, and will offer suggestions for the kitchen design. Trimline Design Center will act as the full-service contractor, taking care of all the details. This service includes two consultations. The first is the complimentary kitchen design showroom consultation. During this visit, one of the designers will walk through the showroom, while discussing design style. The second visit is an in-home consultation. The designer will take measurements to understand the scope of the work. Once measurements are taken, the kitchen design can begin. Once products are chosen, an estimate is provided for work to be done.



Upon acceptance of the kitchen design estimate, the staff will order the products and schedule the team to begin the renovation, in Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Kendall, Key Largo, Miami, and the surrounding areas. The old kitchen is removed and the room is prepared for the new kitchen design. As the cabinets, countertops, and appliances arrive, all the products are reviewed, then installation begins. The team oversees the entire renovation. The goal is to make sure the new kitchen design is installed smoothly, without issue. For more information on kitchen design call Trimline Design Center at 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

For more than 45 years, Trimline Design Center has been creating beautiful kitchens, bathrooms, offices, outdoor kitchens, entertainment centers, wall units and so much more. This family run business has years of experience in creating new rooms, which will last for years.