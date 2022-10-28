Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, has decades of experience helping homeowners with their kitchen design for their kitchen in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas. The kitchen design in any home not only should reflect the homeowner's style but also be functional for the space and how they use the room.



When it comes to kitchen design there are several basic options that are used as a basis for customizing the space to fit the owner's needs. In some homes the kitchen is a smaller space and there isn't much room for expanding it. Trimline Design Center would start with a basic one-wall kitchen to maximize the efficiency of the space where there are only appliances and cabinets on a single wall.



Another common layout for kitchen designs is the galley kitchen. In this configuration, there are cabinets and appliances on two walls that are opposite of each other with a walkway between them. Most galley kitchens don't have corner cabinets that can be problematic in storing and retrieving items, and they provide a great use of space.



They often see kitchen designs that incorporate a peninsula to provide not only for more counter space but that doubles as informal seating. These arrangements are popular for small gatherings as the hosts can work in the kitchen while conversing with guests seated at the peninsula. This layout also provides additional lower cabinet space for storage, hidden garbage receptacles, and more.



No matter the size of a kitchen space, it is important that homeowners add things that will enhance their great kitchen design. For example, they may elect to add a pot filler over the stove for added convenience, or can elect to add task lighting underneath the upper cabinets so that they can easily see what they are working on. Small details can make a big difference, and they add to the overall enjoyment of a kitchen design.



