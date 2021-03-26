Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2021 --When it's time to redo the kitchen, families from Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, South Miami, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Key Biscayne turn to Trimline Design Center. The designers understand that kitchen redesign is a multi-step process that begins with the homeowner's ideas. Upon meeting the homeowner to discuss kitchen design ideas, the designer will begin to work on a plan to incorporate the wants and desires of the client, while creating a kitchen design that is functional, yet fashionable.



For more than half a century, the Trimline Design Center staff has worked to build a company that customers can count on. In 1964 Lester Collins started Trimline Cabinetry as a provider of laminate cabinetry. By 1976, he transitioned into manufactured and custom made to order wood cabinetry and called the business Trimline Design Center, serving residents in Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, South Miami, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Key Biscayne. His daughters Nancy and Kathleen joined the family business, as well as Nancy's husband Richard. Their children, Kevin, Kayla, and Patty also bring their talents to the company. Today Trimline Design Center has showrooms featuring all the work that is possible through renovation and remodeling for every room in the house.



When planning a new kitchen design, Trimline Design Center acts as the full-service general contractor and will have two consultations to make sure the kitchen design is planned well and up to the client's standards. The first consultation in the showroom allows the designer to understand the concepts of your kitchen redesign while walking through our showroom and looking at various displays. The second consultation takes place in the home. This allows our designers to see the actual space and understand what is necessary to make your kitchen design possible. After our designer views the kitchen space, for our clients in Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, South Miami, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Key Biscayne, a proposal will be tailored to your design project. Once the proposal is accepted, the designers will order the necessary products and sets up the scheduling. When the products arrive, the staff will oversee the renovation from start to finish. For more information about kitchen design, visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

Serving customers for more than 50 years, Trimline Design Center has become known for creating custom and manufactured kitchens, bathrooms, offices, closets, and more. From remodeling to renovation, the staff at Trimline Design Center can create and design any room.