Deciding on a company to plan and install a new kitchen design in your home in Miami, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, and the surrounding areas should be based on years of experience and customer satisfaction. Trimline Design Center is the company to trust with kitchen design. Having more than fifty years of experience and run by three generations of the Collins family, each designer is highly skilled in creating breathtaking kitchen designs. Acting as the full-service general contractor, the staff works with each client from their first phone call until the last kitchen design detail is complete.



The designers will make each kitchen design a kitchen reality, working with every client in the newly renovated showroom, exploring the many samples of kitchen cabinets, drawer pulls, countertops, light fixtures, flooring, accessories, and more. Designers will also assist in determining the best texture, color, and design style for each individual project. Traditional, transitional, modern or rustic, the design staff will create the perfect kitchen design for your home in Palmetto Bay, Kendall, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas. Once a plan is in place, the designer visits the project location to determine the scope of the work and if the space is appropriate for the desired kitchen design. A proposal is created and sent to the homeowner for approval.



Once approved, working with multiple contractors to get the desired kitchen design becomes a thing of the past. Trimline Design Center's staff oversees the entire kitchen design project, from consultation to demolition and installation. This family-owned and operated company has staff available to answer any questions regarding the proposal, renovation, and installation of the new kitchen design. For more information on kitchen design in Miami, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, Pinecrest, and Key Largo FL visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center founder and owner, Lester Collins, has been offering kitchen cabinets created by master craftsmen for more than fifty years. Transitioning from plain boxes to store dishes to high-quality custom kitchen cabinets, the kitchen changed from a place where you cook food to a gathering place and heart of the home. Three generations later, Trimline Design Center is still the place for kitchen cabinets, kitchen design planning and installation, office designs, custom closets, outdoor kitchens, and more.