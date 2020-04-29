Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2020 --The kitchen is the heart of the home, where family and friends gather to enjoy great food and friendship. Having the perfect kitchen design is important to make the space comfortable and inviting. Homeowners in South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Brickell, and the surrounding areas trust the team at Trimline Design Center. For more than 55 years, they have been creating, planning and overseeing kitchen design projects for satisfied customers.



Owner and founder, Lester Collins started his business in 1964 when kitchen cabinets were a necessity and kitchen design wasn't highly regarded. Twelve years later, Collins not only moved his store to his present-day location, but he also began offering high-quality craftsman kitchen cabinets. Kitchen design became an integral part of the home. When planning a new kitchen design, the staff at Trimline Design Center works with each client from the first phone call until the big reveal.



Creating the perfect kitchen design is a two-step process. The first step brings the homeowner into the showroom to meet the consultant and discuss details of their perfect kitchen. Taking into consideration the style, color, and texture of the new kitchen design, the staff introduces the client to a fully stocked showroom of kitchen cabinet styles, a variety of colors, hardware options and more. Once the cabinets and elements are chosen, the next step is the in-home visit. The consultant visits the client's home in Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, and South Miami to visually determine the scale and scope of work required and provides a detailed proposal.



Acting as the general contractor, the Trimline Design Center staff will oversee every detail of the kitchen design to ensure client satisfaction. Upon acceptance of the proposal, the product is ordered, schedules are created, and the professionals start work on the kitchen design project. "Inspiration is one service we offer" is the Trimline Design Center motto. Inspiration, dedication, professionalism and client satisfaction are the four key ingredients to the company's success. For more information on kitchen design in South Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove, and Brickell visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center opened its doors to its current location in 1976. Since then this family-owned and operated business has three generations of the Collins family serving South Florida communities by creating beautiful and functional kitchens, baths, offices, bars, outdoor kitchens and more.