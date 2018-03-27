'Kitchen in a Backpack' Cooks Up Major Interest on Indiegogo Crowdfunding Website

Reading, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2018 --Award-winning outdoor cooking stove specialist, Aquaforno, has started a craze for its next generation "Kitchen in a backpack", after breaking through 200% of its Indiegogo crowdfunding target of $25,000 USD.



"We're over the moon with the interest and the backing we've received from people so far. Hitting target means we can now get the Aquaforno II into manufacturing and start delivering to our world-wide customers this summer," said Tim Rhodes, co-founder and co-inventor of Aquaforno. "Only during the crowdfunding period, the Aquaforno II can be pre-ordered at the lowest possible price, so now is the very best time to buy and the more backers we get, the quicker we can mass produce, so we're still encouraging people to pre-order."



The unit is enjoying success in the USA due to Americans' love of the outdoors – people are keen to buy into the idea of lifestyle enhancing products - Aquaforno does exactly that for people who are passionate for the great outdoors and love great food".



The highly desirable Aquaforno II adds split level grill, rotisserie, smoking hangers, and double insulated lid to the original concept's feature set which already encompasses a BBQ grill, pizza oven, smoker and water boiler in one collapsible unit.



This new 'Swiss army-knife' of outdoor cooking has been received with incredible enthusiasm since it was unveiled at the UK's Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show the home of Britain's RV sector.



Not only is it portable and easy to assemble - in just 3 minutes, Aquaforno II cooks anything from a Sunday roast to breakfast pancakes, to paella, with consummate ease. It is the ultimate combination of Hunting, tailgating, Prepping and glamping product and can even cater quickly and efficiently for large groups, e.g. cooking as many as twenty delicious restaurant quality pizzas per hour.



"Aquaforno II is designed to bring people together outdoors," continues Rhodes. "Whether you're at a camping site, on the beach, on a fishing expedition or in the back yard, it can go where you go and cater for all your outdoor needs".



The original Aquaforno cooking system won 'Camping Product of the Year' in the UK Outdoor Industry Awards 2017, been acknowledged as a top camping product in the UK as seen on The Gadget Show Live and featured on The Hairy Bikers' BBC Northern Exposure cooking series.



Aquaforno II delivers even more versatility than the previous model, which has been delighting campers and glampers, families, adventurers, scout groups, barbecue fans and gadget lovers all over the world for over seven years.



You can sit around the Aquaforno to keep warm outdoors, dry wet clothes on it using its handy clip-on hooks and enjoy hot drinks or wash-up via the unique removable dishwasher-friendly boiler that provides a litre or quart of boiling water in as little as minutes.



The company is encouraging existing and new Aquaforno fans to spread the word about the crowdfunding opportunity online. To learn more about the new Aquaforno II and how you can pre-order and get involved in crowdfunding for this product, please visit https://tinyurl.com/y7qmshd6.



In addition to the new outdoor gastronomical possibilities, the Aquaforno II includes a double insulated lid for enhanced temperature stability. Its adjustable vent and new thermometer allows for temperature control, and a clever spark arrestor has been built in for extra safety. It also has spring-loaded legs to reduce set-up time and a more user-friendly, sturdier, door mechanism.



About Aquaforno

The Aquaforno concept was born when its founders, Tim and Karen Rhodes were tasked with entertaining a large crowd for their daughter's 13th birthday 'camping-party' and incorporating Poppy's favourite food, pizza, into the mix. Tim rustled up a rudimentary pizza oven and the duo soon realized the potential it could bring to the outdoor cooking world.



Aquaforno was established in 2011 and has since delivered its award-winning range of patented outdoor cooking companions to a diverse worldwide customer base; from scout groups, campers and glampers, to adventurers, BBQ fans and gadget lovers, who all share a passion for good food and the outdoors. Today, Aquaforno provides its users with an all-in-one BBQ grill, rotisserie, smoker, pizza oven, water boiler, along with a way to keep warm, and a place to dry their wet clothing. No other portable cooking system offers as much functionality and versatility as the Aquaforno.



For more information, visit http://www.aquaforno.com.