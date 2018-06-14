Kitchen Nation Announces the Grand Opening of New Showrooms in Toronto and Vaughan

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2018 --Kitchen Nation (www.kitchennation.ca), a one-stop destination for kitchen and bathroom renovations in the GTA, has announced the grand opening of two new showrooms to offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to its customers in Toronto and Vaughan.



The Toronto store is located at 77 Samor Road, #3, Toronto and boasts of an impressive 6000 sq. ft. floor plan. The Vaughan store [Unit#69] is located within the Improve Canada Mall, the largest home improvement mall in North America.



"This is an exciting time for Kitchen Nation. Homeowners are constantly looking for long-term kitchen and bathroom solutions. They're ready to make smart investments for stylistic and functional upgrades. We're very happy to expand our presence in the GTA and offer our full range of services. We invite homeowners to come and visit our new showrooms near their location and get inspired by our innovative designs," says Deepak Malik, the President of Kitchen Nation.



The new showrooms will offer fashionable and technologically advanced design solutions for the kitchen, bathroom, closet, home library, entertainment units, home office, storage, and many more.



"We understand each of our customer's home and their needs whether they're building a new space, looking for a remodel or complete renovation or working on small upgrades. We look forward to introducing our exclusive product selection, superior shopping experience, and hassle-free service to local homeowners in Toronto and Vaughan," continues Malik.



Customers from all parts of the GTA can explore latest design, remodeling, and renovation concepts from Kitchen Nation.



About Kitchen Nation

Kitchen Nation is a one-stop destination to shop for all kitchen and bathroom renovations and remodeling projects in Brampton. With our 20 years of kitchen and bathroom designing and manufacturing experience, we know how to do things right the first time. Quality product and one to one customer attention makes us unique and sets us apart from our competition.